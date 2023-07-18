PADUCAH — "Excited" is how local school district leaders said they feel as they prepare to open the doors to a new Head Start preschool. The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education met Monday at the Paducah Innovation Hub, and approving payments for the project was on the agenda.
In March, the Paducah Head Start project was proposed to be open at the start of this upcoming school year. District leaders said the project had some delays due to issues with getting some electrical parts in time.
Now, the grand opening has been pushed to Jan. 2, 2024. The building will be ready for teachers and staff sometime in November. Leaders said the project will positively impact the city of Paducah.
The project has been years in the making.
"This is something that's going to have a long lasting impact for our community," said Paducah Head Start Director Kristy Lewis.
Lewis has been working with Paducah Heard Start for more than a decade. She said she can’t wait for the doors to open in January.
"What better way to start and begin a happy new year in 2024 then to welcome our students and community into this facility?" Lewis said.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively shares that excitement.
"I mean, this is really that focus of ensuring as we start children in that K-12 program that there is no gaps," he said.
Shively said even after this project there could be more to come.
"We're coming in under half a million dollars less than we anticipated the cost to be. So, we’re excited about that, because that becomes money that we can use on additional upgrades on our facilities in the future," said Shively.
The new Head Start is fully staffed and ready to go once the project is complete. Lewis said right now there is a word that comes to mind: proud.
"I'm proud of our community, the tradition, the excellence that Paducah Public Schools has in our community. We’re just building on that," she said.
When the doors open, the Head Start will take on 320 full-day students versus the 243 half-day students it has now. Shively and Lewis each said they are ready to take on the new load.