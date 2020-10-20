PADUCAH -- Is your child struggling with their virtual learning school work?
Starting Monday, Paducah Public Schools is offering free tutoring to middle and high school virtual students.
Tutoring will take place Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held at a different location each day. Students bring their own materials and masks are required.
Breakfast and lunch is provided. Local 6 spoke with the tutors about the impact this is having on students.
On Monday, 12 students stopped by for tutoring. Instructional Assistant Miranda Cooper said teachers noticed a drop in student's grades with virtual learning.
"The numbers are a little scary," Cooper said. "But you know parents are working. Every family is different. And Paducah City schools are trying our best to reach every single student."
Paducah Tilghman High teacher Ronnie Stroud said most students are struggling with math. Stroud said learning a new platform, technology issues, and not having a regular classroom structure is a challenge for students.
"Learning curve of not only the devices and getting that squared away but also the material itself," Stroud said. "So if I normally struggle in Algebra 1 and then you also throw in the fact that I have to learn this program and where to find everything in the program, it's frustrating."
Both Cooper and Stroud believe this will help bring student's grades up and get them back on track.
On Wednesdays, Paducah Tilghman High and Paducah Middle will all be virtual. That day, any student can come in for tutoring.
Monday's tutoring will be held at Elmwood Court HRC Building. The address is 2304 Ohio Street Paducah, KY. It will be in the computer lab upstairs.
Tuesdays tutoring will be held at 9th St. Church of Christ. The address is 715 9th St. Paducah, KY.
Wednesdays tutoring will be held at Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. The address is 1126 Harrison St. Paducah, KY.
Thursdays tutoring will be held at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. The address 2956 Park Ave, Paducah, KY. Call ahead at 270-408-1561 to check for availability.
Fridays tutoring will be held at Paducah Head Start Preschool 1350 S. 6th St. Paducah, KY.