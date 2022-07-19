PADUCAH — The upcoming school year is right around the corner, and local districts are getting ready to see students again. Paducah's Board of Education approved change orders for key projects and amended Superintendent Donald Shively's contract Monday evening.
The amendment in Shively's contract will allow him to have some freedom in his residency. The way his new contract was originally written, it only allowed him to live within the school district's jurisdiction, which is smaller than Paducah city limits. The change means he can live anywhere inside city limits now.
Students within the school district will head back on Aug. 10. That means classrooms won't be sitting empty for much longer.
"It's always great to see smiling faces. Kids are excited to come back to school. Families are excited," Shively said.
Football and track meets will look a little different this year as the field gets new turf, and the track is completely resurfaced.
"The turf football field is something we expect to be ready to go this fall, and so I'm very blessed that we had a lot of money committed to helping us move that project forward," Shively said. "So yeah, there's always a little bit in ensuring that you have that pride."
Shively says the district is also working to shore up student safety. They're pushing to bring in more school resource officers to help.
"We're in the process of hopefully adding two new school resource officers to have one on each of the elementary campuses, along with one at Paducah Middle and two at Paducah Tilghman High School and the Innovation Hub," Shively said. "So, there's planning with that. There's some new software that we're updating. There's some cameras that we're updating, so there's been a huge focus relative to that."
Construction is continuing for the Paducah Head Start program, which is set to open in the summer of 2023.
"That ability to have full-day Head Start for all 3 year olds and 4 year olds in this community, you look at our student achievement for 4 year olds half day versus full day — significant difference. So that's a 50-year investment in early childhood education," Shively said.
The board of education approved Shively's new contract back in May. It became active on July 1 and lasts until June 30 of next year. He will have performance reviews halfway through the new year and at the end of the school year.
