PADUCAH — Wednesday marks one year since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. When the shooting happened, 77 minutes passed before officers confronted and killed the shooter. That delayed response raised concerns across the nation about how prepared schools and law enforcement agencies are to respond to active shooters.
On Wednesday, school resource officers for Paducah Public Schools trained for those exact situations.
School is out for summer, but that does not mean training for school resource officers is over.
Paducah Public Schools SROs and administrators went through a decision-making simulator Wednesday.
The SROs said this is another resource to know how to react if the unthinkable happens. They were training with a simulation, but treating the scenario like it was the real thing.
Officer Robert Beach was training Wednesday. He's the school resource officer for McNabb Elementary School.
"Training is always good, because you need to be able to engage. You need to be able to make decisions, and this helps. Especially in a more tense situation, because you're not going to see it every day," said Beach.
Beach said preparedness is key to his job.
"They give you a scenario, a dispatch scenario, what you're going to, what you're going to expect, but then it progresses from there, where you have to make decisions," he said.
In the simulator, the SROs engage by speaking to the suspect on the screen.
Depending on the situation, they will take action.
Officer Scotty Davis is heading this simulator. He controls the situations and helps the SRO's make better, faster decisions.
"Time is an issue in an emergency to get to the threat and neutralize it. That's one thing we focus on, and one thing this training helps with is to speed things up, and you can react quicker because you're training on this," said Davis.
The SROs and school administration were invited attend the training.
Davis was pleased with the turnout.
He said the more training they can have, the safer they can keep students.
"The kids are number one in our schools, and we want them to be safe, and our SROs are not just walking around the schools, checking doors. That we are actively training to keep our children safe," said Davis.
Davis told us that when the teachers at his school heard they were having this training, they looked forward to it.
This is just another training tool the SROs have to keep schools safe. This was the first time they have been able to use this type of training simulator.
The training will become a once-a-year event, but it will return in the fall.