PADUCAH — A new company and a lot of money saved.
Monday night, Paducah Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved contracting with a new custodial services company.
Superintendent Donald Shively says going with the new company, which is ABM Industries, will save the district about $100,000 per school year.
This includes operational costs, training, equipment along with salaries and benefits.
But people spoke up at Monday's meeting, saying the change is bad news.
Students are priority number one for Paducah Public Schools' staff and parents.
Clean facilities, and the company and staff behind them, are a big part of that.
Superintendent Donald Shively says establishing ABM Industries as the company custodians work under is better for both the school district and for workers.
"It was an opportunity for them to go talk and with a different employer about doing a very similar job in the same spot so I hope they had taken advantage of that and like I said, through my conversation last week, we had 14 employees that are being impacted, 12 of them have been offered jobs and 11 of them have accepted those jobs," said Shively.
Shively says saving $100,000 a year is critical right now.
"When we're looking at a significant loss in state funding based on just the number of kids that are coming to school each day after Covid, it's been a challenge to get every child here every day and so that impacts us, put us in a situation we're looking for efficiencies to ensure that we don't, to ensure that we provide the services to the students that we need," said Shively.
But not everyone agrees with the board's decision to work with ABM Industries.
Matthew Powell is the president of the Kentucky Education Support Professionals Association, which is a statewide group that supports workers like custodians.
"Our classified school employees are the backbone of our public schools and they need to be a part of our school system and when you privatize with an outside company such as ABM, you lose that accountability of who's in your building and who's around your children," said Powell.
Powell said publicly during the meeting and in the interview with Local 6 that ABM Industries has faced sexual abuse allegations in the workplace.
That was reported in a piece by Frontline with PBS in 2018.
Here is the link to that story.
However, Local 6 was not able to independently confirm these claims.
We also reached out to ABM Industries about them but have not yet heard back.
Every custodian who has more than four years of experience has been consolidated to work with Paducah Tilghman High School.
Shively tells us the school district has hired 36 custodians over the last five years.