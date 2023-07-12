PADUCAH — Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School students will have a change in dress code policy when they return for the new school year. The district made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday.
The most significant change, according to Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross, is the length students are allowed to wear their shorts. Under the old policy, shorts for girls had to be knee-length or longer. That rule didn’t apply to boys. Ross said the schools now have a "rule of thumb" that applies to all students. That means when students hold their arms at their sides, they should have no skin showing between the area of their thumb and their armpit. The rule applies to all students, regardless of gender.
"The rule of thumb allows the majority of our students to wear higher and more athletic shorts," Ross said.
Ross also said students will be allowed to have holes in their pants, but not in the area included in the "rule of thumb." He said undergarments can't be shown if their pants are sagging, and students' cleavage and midriff should also be covered. Ross said the district made the change, in part, because students, especially girls, have had difficulty finding longer shorts or clothes that worked with the previous policy.
The rest of the dress code policy remains the same as last year.
Unless for religious or medical reasons, students may not wear head coverings like hoods, hats and bandanas. Additionally, pajama attire, blankets and decals with vulgar language are not acceptable. Students cannot wear leggings, yoga pants, biker shorts or tights unless paired with a skirt, dress or tunic that is at least mid-thigh length.
Ross said the ultimate goal of the dress code change is to prepare students for the real world.
"We believe there are certain things that are appropriate when you go out into the public," Ross said. "We are a training ground for our students, and I'm trying to prepare them for the workplace and show them there is a time and place for everything."
Ross said students will not be allowed to call their parents for a change of clothing. That is a change in policy. Ross said students lose too much instruction time waiting for parents to bring a change of clothing to the schools. Instead, students who violate the dress code will be sent to Tornado STAR/Family Resource Center on campus to change into sweatpants, T-shirts or scrubs provided by the school, and then they're return to class.
"The whole purpose of the resource center is to retain as much instruction time as possible," Ross said. "It is a deterrent for our students to refrain from coming and wasting our instruction time to call home and wait to change clothes."
Ross said the policy also aims to minimize distractions and encourage a more focused approach to learning by ensuring students are dressed appropriately.
"There are so many things that can be a distraction, so trying to remove anything that can become a barrier to a student being able to focus and attend to instruction would become a distraction," he said.
Ross said everything in the classroom can become a distraction, but clothes become the main distraction, especially graphic T-shirts and torn or cut clothing.
"Right now, graphic tees are trendy, but some of the content is inappropriate in the school setting," Ross said. "It becomes a distraction and not fit for school, so I want to advise everyone to err on the side of caution and know that we are just trying to have school.
The dress code change is not the only change happening at Paducah Middle School. Paducah Public Schools has decided to extend the school day for all schools in the district. The new change will provide an additional academic period allowing students to enroll in college prep classes and take part in extracurricular activities such as band, choir and orchestra. School will begin five minutes earlier at 7:10 a.m. The school day will end at 2:40 p.m., making the day 25 minutes longer than last year.
"We went to the maximum allowed minutes for a middle school," Ross said. "We knew there were some academic areas we needed to address, so we maximized our minutes, because our academic progress requires us to have students here to give them the instruction they need."
India Broady, a recent Paducah Tilghman High School graduate, said she likes the new dress code. She said trying to find clothes to stay in compliance with the old dress code was a nightmare. Broady said the dress code seemed to cater to one type of person, and students don't all have the same body type.
"I would say it was a hard experience, especially in middle school. I have a curvier figure than most girls, so it was hard for me to wear most things," Broady said.
Broady said she hopes the dress code change will help young ladies be more comfortable wearing shorts that won't get them in trouble, and that students will have more leeway to stay fashionable while in school.
Paducah Public Schools will be back in session on Aug. 9.