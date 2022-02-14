PADUCAH-- February is Black History Month. Schools are celebrating. And with racist incident in December of 2020, Paducah Independent Schools says celebrating diversity is of the utmost importance.
"Black history is American history," said Shonda Hollowell-Burrus, Paducah Public Schools' Chief Equity officer. "The reality is that February is 28 days that’s acknowledged of Black history, but for the African American community, we’re Black every day."
Like many schools in the area, Paducah Independent Schools has been prioritizing Black History for the month of February.
Hollowell-Burrus says they’re actively working to improve inclusion within their school district. And it’s an all-year effort.
"And that is happening. Would we like for it to be showcased a little bit more- absolutely. We just want to make sure that, not just in February, but all year long," Hollowell-Burrus said.
It’s a continuous process that branches outside the school walls.
"It’s a huge priority, but with all things, I think there’s room for growth," Hollowell-Burrus said. "I think that it is working, but there’s work to do. Also not only for the school, but for the community."
One of their focuses has been the growth of their African American Leadership Club. This is a student-led group that discusses all things that affect the Black community in Paducah and worldwide.
"This is a place and space, not just for African American students. We do have some student that are not students of color that participate, but the goal and the hope for is for all students to receive a better understanding of the African American culture and traditions," Hollowell-Burrus said.
This year, they’re hosting Black History- Celebration of the Arts on February 25th, at 6:00pm. This is an event involving students from all schools in the system, and venturing out into the community.
"Students from other counties are actually participating as well. Because the goal, the emphasis is celebration of arts but unity in the community," Hollowell-Burrus said. "And so, yes, competition belongs on the field but in terms of the community, unity is necessary."
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the African American Leadership Club.