PADUCAH — Now that the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has full FDA approval, more private employers may start mandating vaccines.
If you work for a private employer in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee, you can be mandated to get vaccinated as a condition of employment.
The National Academy for State Health Policy is keeping track of states that are making it illegal for private employers to mandate vaccines.
In Illinois, "The Workplace Vaccination Program Limitation Act" didn't make it past committee. It would have prohibited employers from creating, implementing, or enforcing a workplace vaccination program for emergency use vaccines. Similar legislation happened in Missouri and Tennessee but did not pass.
Kentucky also does not have laws prohibiting private employers from mandating vaccines. A local Paducah restaurant didn't need a vaccine mandate to get all of its employees vaccinated.
"With a crew that is completely vaccinated, it gives me a sense of protection," said Paducah Beer Werks general manager Foster Stacy. "It also helps me sleep at night knowing there's that layer of protection for our staff.”
On any given day Stacy can deal with hundreds of people who come eat or drink at the restaurant and brewery. All the staff volunteered to get a shot.
To protect the public Paducah Beer Werks has closed a few times due to COVID-19 exposure. No staff members ever tested positive.
Paducah Beer Werks Owner Todd Blume said if all staff members weren't vaccinated, he would have considered some sort of mandate for employees.
"I'm not going to require you to do it, because it is your choice, you know. We've all seen that," Blume said. "But if you want to work here, to protect you, to protect my customers, please wear a mask."
Rodger Lofton, who specializes in worker compensation law, said because Kentucky is an at-will employment state, you can be fired for not getting the vaccine.
"The only way you can prevail in a wrongful discharge case is if the employer violated a statute or a constitutional provision when they fired you," Lofton said. "Well, there is no statute or constitutional provision in Kentucky that says that employees can refuse to be vaccinated if the employer requires it.”
Lofton said any changes to private employers' rights to mandate vaccines would have to come from a law passed by the Kentucky legislature.
The legislature did pass a law in 2021 that provides exemptions from mandatory immunization for any child, emancipated minor or adult who, personally or by a parent or guardian, submits a written sworn statement objecting to immunization based on conscientiously held beliefs.
Senate Bill 8 also prohibited any administrative regulation, administrative order or executive order from requiring immunization during an epidemic if a person submits either a written sworn statement objecting to immunization based on conscientiously-held beliefs or the written opinion of a physician that immunization would be injurious to their health.
The Tennessee legislature was able to pass a bill stopping state and local governments from mandating vaccines.
More laws surrounding vaccine mandates could be passed once legislatures are back in session.