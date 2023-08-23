PADUCAH — Section 8 Housing in Paducah may soon become more available to more low income families. That's the goal of the Section 8 program as it works to get more funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Paducah City Commission approved the program's budget in a unanimous decision at Tuesday’s commission meeting. The vote does not directly affect the program's funding. Instead, the budget lays out how much of its funding from HUD is allocated to costs like salaries and health insurance for employees.
From there, the program can see how much funding can go toward helping families find housing and what they still need.
The more families they help, the more funding the program can get.
The director for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, Lasica McEwen, says it's expecting more funding soon.
“An increase in funding can happen every month. As long as we keep the utilization numbers up, they would increase the funding on a monthly basis,” McEwen says.
If fewer vouchers are being used, the program could see a drop in funding.
That would be detrimental, like when funding was cut in 2013.
“We had to close our waiting list for the first time during that process, and what that meant is that we would not be able to house as many families. We would be able to utilize the funding that we had to be able to help the families that were already on the program,” says McEwen.
Funding is just half the battle. McEwen says even if they get more money to fund more vouchers, they won't have any housing units to put the families in.
“We would not put a limit on how many houses we need. We need 100,150 to be able to help as many families as we can,” McEwen says.
That's why the program is calling on local landlords with empty units to join.
That way, they can reach the ultimate goal.
“Those families that are in need would be able to receive the voucher assistance,” says McEwen.
McEwen says right now there's a constant competition for available units.
The waitlist is anywhere from 60 to 90 days for new applicants until the program gets more funding and more properties.
Paducah Section 8 currently has 628 vouchers and is able to fund 393 of them.
At its peak, the program was able to fund more than 500.
Leaders hope they are slowly able to increase funding back to that point.