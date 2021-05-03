PADUCAH-- The Paducah Southside Association is doing a final push to raise donations for a community project.
The group is putting on a free concert at the Noble Park Amphitheater on May 8.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray will speak at the event and local band "A Different Sound" will play music.
The association's president Pastor Clergy C T Shackleford said the funds will go towards painting the "United We Stand" mural on the water tower near Interstate 24 exit 16.
The mural will be located across the highway from the Sons of Confederate Veterans Memorial Park.
"We don't want that to be the impression that this is what Paducah is about," said Shackleford.
Clymer said they have raised about $36,000, but they are $4,000 short. All of the money raised was donated.
Doors open at 1 p.m., the show starts at 1:30 and ends at 4 p.m. Saturday.
They will sell food and take donations to fund the project. They will only take cash.