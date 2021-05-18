PADUCAH- Students in the Paducah Public School district have the ability to re-do the school year, because of the pandemic. The district's board of education unanimously approved a measure to provide a supplemental school year option.
113 students, which is 3.8% of the district's students, have expressed interest to take part. The supplemental option will allow students who fell behind during virtual learning and other changes the pandemic brought. The goal is to get them caught up and back on track. Superintendent Donald Shively says there was some initial worry about classroom sizes.
"You're concerned about the capacity of your buildings. So as we started looking that's why we did a survey early on just to start seeing is this something that would be a significant impact," Shively said. "Do we have to be thinking extremely creative to apply this in our district?"
81 high school students, 19 middle school students, and 13 elementary school students made the request to be in the program. Now that the number is nailed down, there's less of a concern for more kids being in the classroom.
"It's plus one at two elementaries as far as what enrollment will be next year, plus two at another elementary," Shively said. "I believe we were plus six at the middle school and plus seven at the high school. So little to no impact on classroom sizes relative to what we anticipate enrollment wise."
It's more than just redoing the year for Shively.
"This is an opportunity we felt like we could use to better their education. I believe that's why we approved this tonight," Shively said. "It's our job to collaborate and use it to the best of our advantages to help children reach their vision that they have for their own life."
The district will begin to draft their plan for the supplemental option next week. Shively says they want to make sure this year's seniors get a proper send off before preparing for the next school year. Their supplemental plan will need to be sent to the Kentucky Board of Education by June 16.