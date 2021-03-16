PADUCAH — Improving the mental health of faculty and staff: it's the focus for employees at Paducah Tilghman High School. COVID-19 has caused teachers and students to learn virtually for a large portion of the year, drastically reducing face-to-face interaction.
The school is creating a group that focuses on secondary traumatic stress, or STS for short. The National Child Trauma Stress Network says STS is when you feel stress after hearing about someone else's firsthand trauma. PTHS Principal Allison Stieg, who was formerly dean of students, says hearing about some problems students face is often upsetting.
"It wears on you. It breaks your heart. That is a real stressor. Then, when you add the COVID and everything else on top of it, it is so difficult," Stieg said. "So, I think it is very important that we acknowledge this and we are doing what we can to help our faculty and staff."
Stieg said some faculty members have created a group geared toward helping others at the high school handle STS. On Monday, they gave a presentation to the district's board of education about the benefits of having this system in place.
"I feel like we were all lone men on an island kind of thing," Stieg said. "And then I realized 'Oh my goodness. I'm seeing what some people are leaving here feeling, when some are not.'"
Since the group was implemented three weeks ago, she said it has helped move staff members through the many changes the past year has brought.
"It's really just boosts morale here at such a difficult time," Stieg said.
She hopes to present the idea started at the high school to other schools in the district.
Stieg gave a presentation before the Paducah Board of Education Monday to inform them about the STS group.