PADUCAH, Ky. - Paducah Tilghman extended its series win streak to four with a statement 54-14 win over rival McCracken County on Saturday.
The Blue Tornado's 40-point win marked the largest margin of victory in the series history.
Quarterback Jack James torched the Mustangs in the first half with 276 passing yards and four touchdowns. Tilghman running back Malachi Rider added 84 yards on the ground and two touchdowns of his own.
Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said tonight's win over their cross-town rival was no different than any other - but it was a statement win nonetheless.
"We want to go 1-0 every week, but it means something to the community," Thompson said. "We wanted to run this town tonight, that's what our theme was, and we wanted to make sure people understood that Tilghman's been here."
Paducah Tilghman moves to 1-0 with the victory. They'll host Graves County next Friday.