PADUCAH — Infrastructure improvements remain a key focus for the Paducah City Commission. The city plans to put millions toward stormwater infrastructure, with the end goal of keeping you safe. Through the American Rescue Plan Act, Paducah will be able to put $4 million toward the issue.
Whether it's an inch or a foot of precipitation, if you live in Paducah you know how much the city's stormwater infrastructure struggles when it rains. City leaders are hoping to flip the script with this new funding source.
"This is a way for us to, as I see it, get started," Paducah Mayor George Bray said. "Get started in a couple of important areas that really need our attention."
Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy explained the goal of getting these projects underway.
"We're going to reduce the frequency of people's homes flooding in areas where we're doing this," Murphy said. "I do not want anyone to walk away from the meeting saying, 'I'll never flood again because they did this project.'"
Murphy said a heavy downpour could spell trouble, even with improvements.
"We talked about return frequency, like how intense is the storm," Murphy said. "Mayor, when you say a 4 inch and three hours, a lot of these projects are not going to solve those problems."
Bray also wanted to get the point across that, despite the investment, this is a long term fix.
"There's a lot, lot more that needs to be done in the long run, and when I say the long run, the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years," Bray said. "At some point in time there's got to be a significant amount of money spent on our stormwater infrastructure."
The price to pay overall? It's more than $40 million.
The commission also had the first reading of an ordinance to approve a contract with Jim Smith Contracting LLC to begin floodwall flapgate replacements around the city. The contractor would be replacing 52 total, once the commission approves the ordinance at their next meeting.