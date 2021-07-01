PADUCAH — You may have noticed that many of the recent wrecks on Interstate 24 have involved semitrailers.
Truckers must go through proper training to drive on the roads. Fewer people were trained this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDL Training Services in Paducah is back teaching at full capacity, and safety is front of mind. Here's a look at how they're teaching drivers to stay safe on roads.
With everything opening back up again, CDL Training Services says the pressure is on to find able bodied and attentive truckers.
"There is an urgency to get people out. Our training is only about three-and-a-half weeks to four weeks long, but companies are very aggressively paying more money, offering job benefits, just different perks to get people into the new vehicles," CDL facilities manager Matthew Ware said.
Ware said even though training is short, he is confident in the new truckers' ability because of CDL training requirements.
“All of our programs are federally approved, 160-hour programs, and they have to pass here as well as the DMV, so if someone is not fully prepared, they're not going to pass our test or with the DMV," Ware said.
Trucking student Jeff Lovell is two weeks into CDL Training Service's program and is excited about his new career move.
"I'm at a point in my life where I needed a little change, a sense of adventure, I guess. Trying to get out of 9 to 5. This is nowhere near that, so it fits the bill," Lovell said.
Instructor Brendon Fox said the urgency to get to their destination, along with construction delays, can put pressure on truck drivers — pressure that may lead to unsafe driving.
“The unknown delays, the traffic during rush hour, construction zones, accidents that shut down some of the flow of traffic, those are the things that tend to put pressure on truck drivers,” Fox said.
Overall, Fox said he's not worried about the ability of truckers who successfully go through training programs like this.
Fox said just like all of us, truckers are taught to maintain proper distance between their truck and the vehicle in front of them. They're also taught to always be aware of their surroundings and signs alerting them of road construction or lane closures.
We're told 40% of truck drivers on the road come from trucking schools much like CDL Training Services in Paducah.