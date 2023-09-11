PADUCAH — While the weather is still nice and warm now, a local warming center is already preparing for the colder months ahead.
Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah is asking for more volunteers ahead of the opening of its warming center in November.
This year, organizers are getting a head start to make sure they are ready to help those in need.
Forty people are signed up to volunteer, but organizers only expect half of those volunteers to show up.
That's why they are asking for more help, because this year they are taking in more people.
Winfred Nunn, one of Washington Street Baptist’s first volunteers for the warming shelter, says it helps so many more people than you may think.
“I really wasn't aware of how many homeless people were here in Paducah. You know, if you don't see people all the time, a little bit different setting, you don't realize it. But after I got involved with the warming center, I realized a lot more people needed help,” Nunn says.
Thanks to renovations, the center's capacity is increasing from 20 to 25.
Washington Street Baptist Church Pastor Raynarldo Henderson says several other improvements have been made as well.
“All the carpet has been taken up, and new floors have been put down…We've had shelving put up for storage,” says Henderson.
Another addition is 28 cubbies for people to store their belongings during the daytime, and come back and get them when they’re there for the night.
“They won't have to carry those things around with them all day as they have done in the past,” Henderson says.
Chad Burns, who's just started volunteering this year, has helped with some of the renovations.
“It makes me feel really good. Like I said, you don't know. That could be you one day, and you'd appreciate somebody helping you if you ever got in that spot,” says Burns.
For the volunteers, it's about providing more than a warm bed and a meal. It's about connecting with someone down on their luck.
“I enjoy talking with people, and I guess they enjoy with me…I see them in the library all the time. They recognize me from the warming center,” Nunn says.
Henderson says there’s no limit on the number of volunteers they need.
At minimum, they need 16 a day to cover the basic operations, like signing people in, preparing food and monitoring guests throughout the night.
If you're interested in volunteering, the center is hosting an information meeting Saturday to answer questions and even provide some training.
That meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the church's main building at 721 Washington St. in Paducah.