PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems.

In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.

Additionally, PW says customers should continue evaluating their need to let faucets drip or run to prevent freezing.

Freezing weather, bursting pipes overwhelm local plumbers Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, causing plumbing companies to keep busy.

If your water has been running at a steady stream, for example, they say it might be time to reduce the stream to a slow drip or even turn the faucet off completely.

PW describes a "higher-than-usual number of emergency turn-off requests," with thawing ice revealing previously unnoticed leaks.

In case of a water emergency, PW customers can call (270) 442-2746 and a service technician will respond as quickly as they can, the release explains. They say they're working around the clock to answer each request, and they appreciate the communitie's continued patience.