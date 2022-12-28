PADUCAH, KY — Paducah Water says as temperatures warm, homeowners should take steps to ensure the functionality of their water systems.
In a Tuesday release, the utility reminds members to check on buildings, garages, and other out-of-sight areas that could have remained vacant over the holiday weekend — to ensure there aren't any unnoticed broken pipes.
Additionally, PW says customers should continue evaluating their need to let faucets drip or run to prevent freezing.
Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, causing plumbing companies to keep busy.
If your water has been running at a steady stream, for example, they say it might be time to reduce the stream to a slow drip or even turn the faucet off completely.
PW describes a "higher-than-usual number of emergency turn-off requests," with thawing ice revealing previously unnoticed leaks.
In case of a water emergency, PW customers can call (270) 442-2746 and a service technician will respond as quickly as they can, the release explains. They say they're working around the clock to answer each request, and they appreciate the communitie's continued patience.