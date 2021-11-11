PADUCAH — While Paducah will not host a Veterans Day parade this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has several activities planned for Nov. 11.
First, a Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille will be held at 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water streets. The city says members of the U.S. Coast Guard will raise the flag, and then Robert Kratz will play Reveille. The city says Broadway Street will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot toward the floodwall opening during the event.
Then, tune in to Local 6 Midday for an award presentation to honor veterans. The winners of the Distinguished Veteran Contest and the Patriot Award Contest will be announced. After the Midday newscast, Local 6 will air a special honoring veterans called "Honor Flight: From Paducah to D.C." We will also stream the special online and on Facebook.
Thursday evening, the city will hold a Celebration of Our Veterans Concert featuring the Paducah Community Band at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, the winners of the Veterans Day Essay and Poster Contest, a contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution will be showcased.
The city has also created a video, which you can view below, to honor the 52 veterans who work for the city.