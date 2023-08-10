PADUCAH — Lack of affordable housing is a growing problem in the United States. Seventy percent of all low-income families spend more than half their income on rent, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. Paducah's housing authority has a large number of housing vouchers for people who qualify, but not enough landlords want to participate in the program.
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) predicted Paducah's Section 8 department could assist 600 families at its maximum, but because of a lack of funding and a lack of property owners willing to participate, the program can only help 393 families.
Lasica McEwen and Joseph Anderson talked about the Section 8 voucher program and budget with city commissioners during Tuesday night's meeting. They need more property owners to participate.
"Housing security is very important. You know, we have to look out for our fellow humans in regard to making sure everyone has shelter," said Anderson.
Nicole Bolte leases several properties in Paducah and recognizes the importance of this program. "I think that if you're a landlord, it can be great for you on the landlord side and the tenant side," she said.
She said it's her way of giving back. "I like that it makes me feel good that I'm able to offer something in my community that's affordable and safe," she said.
The program gets all its funding from HUD, and more leases mean more money for the community.
"It's opportunities, you know. It starts with giving them the opportunity to be able to live in the comforts of a home," Anderson said.
For Bolte, she will continue to provide that opportunity. "I've got properties that range from $600 to $1,500 a lot, and I've had more damage done at the higher end properties than the Section 8 property," she said.
This year, the program will cost a little less than $2 million. That's pending approval from the Paducah City Commission.
To learn more about the Paducah Housing Choice Voucher Program, click here.