MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- There's still time to adopt a rubber duck to benefit the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah.
The sixth annual Derby - a race of 10,000 rubber ducks - will take place at the Noble Park pond at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. Because of the pandemic, the event will not be open to the public. Instead, it will be streamed in the Merryman House Facebook page.
The PaDucky Derby is the Merryman House's biggest fundraiser of the year. If you want to contribute, adopt a duck for $5 by visiting duckrace.com/paducah. Alternatively, you can adopt six ducks for $25 or 12 ducks for $50.
Ducks will be assigned to donors on the morning of the race. The ducks will then be dropped into the pond by Paducah Power, and the Paducah Fire Department will hose the ducks to get them moving toward the finish line.
The donor with the winning duck will receive a grand prize of $2,500. The second place finisher will get $1,000, and the person who places third will get $500.
"I think this is your chance to really support victims of domestic violence in a really easy way," said Kayla MacAllister, the director of community engagement at the Merryman House. Everyone has $5 and you can win something. So not only are you giving back, but you got the opportunity to win cash."
As of Monday night, more than 6,900 ducks have been adopted out of the 10,000 goal. MacAllister said people can adopt ducks until about an hour before the start of the race.
The PaDucky Derby was originally scheduled for April. But due to the pandemic, it was pushed to October, which happens to be Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Another major fundraiser for the Merryman House is its annual September rodeo, But this year's event was canceled because of the pandemic.
In addition to raising money, the Merryman House is funded through federal, state and local grants.