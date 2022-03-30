MURRAY, KY — Across the nation, more wedding bells are ringing this year. According to The Wedding Report, some 2 million couples are expected to tie the knot in 2022.
That’s a 15% increase from 2021, and it’s because of the pandemic’s impact on vendors, such as hairstylists and event coordinators. From hair and makeup to flowers and decorations, it's a busy wedding season for Murray cosmetologist Brooklyn Fisher and event rental company Celebrations Events & Tents.
"I'm probably 85-90% booked already," says Fisher.
With more marriages expected this year, Mercedes Nisbet with Celebrations says they're booking more than a year out.
"Our bookings have increased by 100%," says Nisbet.
Overflow from the start of the pandemic is forcing brides and grooms to book their vendors earlier.
"I had a bride come in yesterday. She is planning her wedding for May 21 of next year. I'm already booking up for May 21 of next year. She was like, ‘Wow, I really thought I was on top of that,’" says Nisbet.
Nisbet says they're still playing catch-up.
"Last year was kind of a catch-up year for us. With 2020 being a COVID year, in 2021 we had to play catch-up with a lot of events. This year I feel like it just continues to grow and grow," says Nisbet.
If you want that perfect hairstyle or makeup, you're looking at a similar situation. Brides are booking nearly a year and a half out.
"A lot of people this year are preparing for weddings as late as September of 2023. I'm already getting messages and bookings for then also," says Fisher.
Because vendors had little to no business during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, they're welcoming the increase.