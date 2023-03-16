PADUCAH — Wednesday, Paducah Public Schools leaders confirmed there was incident at Paducah Tilghman High School involving students eating THC infused candy on campus. One parent says her daughter was given the candy unknowingly.
Assistant Superintendent Will Black claims this is an issue statewide, as well as at the local level. The most recent incident happened on Monday at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Cora Sims is the mother of a sophomore at the high school. She says she was worried for her daughter after she was given the THC candy unknowingly.
"Never in a million years would I have thought I would be going to school for something like this. My daughter is a good child," she says.
Sims says her daughter thought when she was offered a Nerds Rope from one of her classmates that she'd be enjoying a simple piece of candy. The teen said it tasted funny, and things went wrong from there, landing her at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
"The person grabbed it out of his backpack. He opened it in his backpack and then gave it to her and the other student,” Sims says. “She couldn't talk. Her words were really slurred. She couldn't walk."
Sims says her daughter had to stay in the hospital overnight. "Parents, we just got to, we have to watch out for our children, because this is crazy. It looks like regular candy," says Sims.
Black says the district is aware of an ongoing issue regarding THC infused candies and snacks in schools. He says the district’s main goal is to be proactive and transparent.
"There are other proactive measures that we take within the school to just insure safety and insure that we are able, that we are aware," says Black.
Sims says the communication between the school and parents could have been better, but overall she is just happy her child is OK. "Thank goodness she is doing better, because there's mothers that can sit here and tell you a different story," she says.