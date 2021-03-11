MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After a life-changing accident on Interstate 24 in McCracken County, a Metropolis, Illinois, family is recovering at home.
Two weeks ago, Carson and Kalli Godfrey were picking their two kids up from their grandmother's home when they got into an accident on I-24 in McCracken County, Kentucky. A semitrailer in front of the Godfreys had to brake suddenly, because a car in front of it hydroplaned. Carson was unable to stop in time to avoid the semi.
"All I could think was 'I hope we make it through this,'" Carson said.
Carson and Kalli broke several bones, but the kids were unharmed.
"I broke my left thumb. I still do not have feeling from this finger," she said, pointing to her left hand. "And I broke two fingers from this hand, and also my biggest injury was my neck. I broke my neck."
Carson and Kali were pinned in the front seat of the car, unable to reach their one-year-old son, Jaxon, and two-year-old daughter Emery.
Before first responders could make it to the scene, strangers helped get the two kids out of the car. One of those strangers was a wife and husband from Peoria, Illinois.
"I feel that God put me and my husband there at the right time. The children didn't have a problem coming to me and my husband," the wife said in an anonymous email. "The baby boy wouldn't let me go. We set in our SUV keeping them warm, praying, using our cell phone for cartoons on YouTube."
Kalli and Carson both remember the couple.
"We were blessed," Kalli said. "He could not move, and he was completely stuck. And I was really concerned about where the kids were gonna' go, because I could not get out of the car."
After the crash, Kalli and Carson were taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Carson went into surgery for his injuries, and Kalli was later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
"There are no words to say to somebody to thank them for taking our kids and making sure they were safe. There's just not enough words to thank them for doing that. Complete strangers they don't know," Carson said.
Medical bills for the family are starting to pile up. Kalli has a bleed in her neck and won't be able to work for months. The family has a GoFundMe account to help with those expenses.