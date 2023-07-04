CAIRO, IL — “One step forward and five steps back,” is how one city councilman is responding to the Head Start Center closing in Cairo, Illinois.
The Southern Seven Health Department says structural issues are to blame.
Now, children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old will be relocated to other schools in neighboring towns, if transportation isn't an issue for them.
Cairo parents are calling on the health department to resolve the issue.
Parents went to Cairo Head Start on Monday to learn what the future holds for their child's schooling, because it is set to close in the next couple months. But when they arrived, those parents found out the meeting they were there to attend was cancelled.
Jontae Nelson, mother of 8, is fed up.
“When I get to the door, what? There's no meeting. Not even a phone call to tell us there wasn't a meeting. I mean, a text will do,” Nelson says.
Seven of her children have attended Cairo Head Start.
That's because it's the only childcare option in the town.
“This is all we know, and for them to just close the doors — August the 4th doors will be closed — that ain't going to work,” says Nelson.
Southern Seven Health Department says the roof, walls and flooring at the Head Start building are a danger to the kids.
Cairo City Councilman Romello Orr says the center has been trying to repair those issues for years.
“It's just been neglect. If the work order's been put in place to for those things to be repaired and they just have not been, this is the reason our center's in the condition it's in,” Orr says.
Southern Seven Executive Director Rhonda Ray says the health department has done work in the building.
However, to fix the issues would cost more than $1 million.
“Even those look like they haven't been done. It's that they can't be done. We've done everything maintenance wise in that building that we can possibly do. We're to the point to where we can't do any more without a major renovation,” Ray says.
Meanwhile, parents are searching for another building in Cairo to house the Head Start program.
But, Nelson feels they'll never reach a solution if there's no transparency.
“They need to be for real and come up with some answers. Just hiding, just hiding or sweeping it under the rug or the carpet, that ain't going to work,” Nelson says.
Though the doors were closed and Monday's meeting was canceled, parents are gearing up for a meeting Wednesday where they hope they can voice their concerns.
That is the Southern Seven Health Department's board meeting. That's scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the Shawnee Cairo Extension.
Southern Seven Health Department confirmed to Local 6 that it canceled Monday's parent meeting, instead asking parents to attend the meeting where board members will be present.