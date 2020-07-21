PADUCAH — No matter what choice parents make about how their child will be educated this year, it will be a tough one. Four months ago, Jed Lovejoy and his wife got accustomed to nontraditional instruction for their first-grade son. Their son, Judah, is now going to second-grade at Clark Elementary in Paducah. They'll also have a kindergartner — Judah's little brother, Asher, who is also going to Clark Elementary.
"I honestly wouldn't have expected it to last this long, especially when we saw the downward projection," Lovejoy said.
Then, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the highest single-day number of cases of COVID-19. Many of those cases were kids under 18.
"My number one thing I do think a lot about is the staff, and the teachers, and all the support staff of the school system," Lovejoy said. "And I'm concerned about their safety, first off, because kids may be given a lot of options, but staff have to carry it all out."
Many of you shared the same thoughts with us on Facebook.
Kellie Bates said remote learning would be safer for kids and staff. She wrote, "I'm honestly scared to even send my kids back!"
Lindsey Juelfs, on the other hand, is sending her child back to school.
She wrote "It's scary, but I have to send her. I work full time, and I'm already having to change my schedule to accommodate the school schedule."
It's not just younger kids with worried parents. A mother of a college aged student left us a voicemail.
"My daughter is Macy, and will be attending the University of Tennessee at Martin," said Candy Earley, "I am so grateful to say that they are allowing her online learning, because I have an extremely high compromised immune system."
Lovejoy said he just wants flexibility.
"If my kid is ready to go back, then we're going to have them back," he said about his two little boys.