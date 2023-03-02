LYON COUNTY, KY — Three incidents of threats were reported in Lyon County, Kentucky, during the month of January. The threats involved Lyon County Middle School and Lyon County High School.
Several teens face charges, and a 30-year-old man was arrested.
School leaders and sheriff's deputies say they're doing their best to prevent threats and protect students.
But some parents are still concerned.
Keith Blue has a 12-year-old student at Lyon County Middle, and says he's worried.
He doesn't believe the district is doing enough to make sure students are safe.
Blue says another student threated to shoot his son, and that student still rides the same bus.
"If you're going to make that serious of a threat, you're going to have to make a serious discipline for it," Blue says. "We can't keep lightening up on kids just until something does happen. Then it's too late."
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says the past 12 months have been particularly bad with threats in the area, with three in January alone.
However, he wants to assure parents that Lyon County Schools are safe.
"I feel confident that we have a safe district," White says. "I feel confident that everyone's on the same page to make that happen. We just unfortunately have some juveniles that have made some bad decisions, and we have one adult outside of our community that made a very poor decision recently as it pertains to threatening our school, but we will continue to collaborate."
Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russ Tilford says the district is addressing the threats.
"Not all threats are created equal, if you will," Tilford says. "We've got some that probably causes a little more anxiety than others, but nonetheless we'll deal with them as they come to us."
Still, Blue feels the school district needs to step up in its precautions.
He doesn't want anything to happen to his son or any other child.
"In all the other states when kids get shot at schools, they want to be like, ‘Oh, there were signs. There were signs.’ Everyone wants to be sad about it now. Why not be sad about it before it happens?" Blue says. "Like, this is sad enough that all these kids are making these threats thinking they're OK because they're not getting, there's no repercussion for it."
Blue says he's trying to get as many people as possible to attend the Lyon County School Board meeting on March 20 to voice their concerns.
That meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the district conference room.