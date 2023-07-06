CARIO, IL — What's next? That question from a concerned community after the closing of the only Head Start center in Cairo, Illinois. The Southern Seven Health Department said it's due to structural issues. An inspection of the building showed the roof, walls and flooring are a danger to the kids. Fixing the issues would cost Southern Seven more than $1 million.
The center will officially close Aug. 4, and the health department held a meeting Wednesday to answer questions after the announcement. Tensions were so high that the board ended the meeting early. That left many parents upset, disappointed and still with many unanswered questions.
"Southern Seven didn't have $1 million to do the renovations, and I don't suppose anybody else in this room does too. Because, if they did, please come tell me," said Southern Seven Heath Department Executive Director Rhonda Ray.
The room was full and emotions were high as community members and parents searched for answers about Cairo's Head Start program closing. Kaneesha Mallory was in the front row. She said Head Start means a lot to her and her 3-year-old daughter.
"Because the teachers and the staff are friendly, they welcome you in," she said.
She said Wednesday's meeting with Southern Seven's staff and board offered no answers for her.
"I was not for it. I won't – I just want to say I was disgusted," Mallory said.
Ray said Wednesday did not go as planned; Southern Seven had hoped to discuss a possible new location in Cairo.
"We were desperately looking for a place, and we were hoping from this meeting that we can get them on board to help us look, and that didn't happen," Ray said.
She said now all they can do is try to move forward.
"We need help to find a good building to put these children in. Those children are in a building that is not safe and we want them to be safe," Ray said.
Mallory hopes the board will do the right thing for her daughter and other children like her. "We’re not going nowhere. We’re going to keep fighting for our community," said Mallory.
In the meantime, Southern Seven said it’s working to arrange transportation for children who will now attend Head Start in Mounds or Tamms, Illinois.