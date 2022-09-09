Raising kids isn't cheap. In the most recent study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on average, parents spent $12,980 per child in 2015 on food, clothing, and childcare and other needs.
Years later, that cost is expected to be even higher, especially when you factor in current inflation rates.
Some parents are attending the Kentucky Kids Consignment Sale in Paducah, in record numbers, to save some money on child-rearing costs.
Parents can find something for children of all ages at the Kentucky Kids Consignment Sale.
Owner Jennifer Upton says the bargains bring a lot of people in.
“Families who are selling and shopping are coming in from southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Tennessee, all across western Kentucky,” Upton says.
Teressia Tidwell has been traveling from Atwood, Tennessee, for the past 10 years to shop for her grandchildren.
“I have six, three biological and I'm also raising one, so I'm starting over at a late age. I mean that helps me out to come up here and try to get her good deals and stuff for school,” Tidwell says.
While some parents come for the sales, others come to make a little extra cash.
“Our sellers, the average payout that a seller gets is about $300, but it absolutely depends on what they bring,” Upton says.
With the most sellers in the event's history, Upton says inflation is causing families to part with items, hoping to make money where they can.
“We're all paying the price at the pump. We're paying more in the grocery. This is a way to save on things that kids have to have and also the get a bargain on some of those extras,” says Upton.
Sale prices, in some cases, are 50% below retail price.
Tidwell's grandchildren range from 3 months to 14 years old.
The sale is a welcomed alternative to what would be a lofty price tag.
“It helps a whole lot, being able to get some name brand stuff at a decent price. Some of it's generally used, so I mean, I don't really mind paying less for more,” Tidwell says.
During her trip, she secured a winter wardrobe and some toys for all her grandchildren.
On Saturday, the final day of the sale, many sellers mark inventory at 50% off the already discounted prices.
The sale is open at the Paducah Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring wagons or carts of their own to carry products as they shop.