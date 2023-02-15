MURRAY, KY — When you send your kids to daycare, you trust that they are safe. Tabatha Collins and Nathan Camp did, but they say that trust was destroyed when an adult worker at Little's 2 Big Care Center in Murray bit their child hard enough to leave bruising.
Collins says her daughter Emma Camp is fearless and full of laughter. They depended on Little's 2 Big Care Center and on employee Elgen Casey to take care of their daughter.
"We got such a warm feeling from there. Not one time from the time they started there, from the time to the incident they ever gave us any suspicion something was wrong," says Collins.
But when Emma came home on Jan. 26, things took a turn. Her parents were told she’d been bitten by another child. But they became suspicious of that story when they saw the bruise on her arm.
"We gave her a bath, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh! This bite is, like, massive, so I called her dad in there, and he was like, ‘Yeah, that's not a 4 year old's mouth," says Collins.
They contacted the Murray Police Department and reviewed surveillance footage with Child Protective Services. Police charged Casey with fourth-degree assault after reviewing the surveillance footage.
"When he was done biting her, she laid down face-down and had her hands covering her eyes. The fear that she had is horrible," Collins says.
Camp watched it in detail. "He kind of pulls her arm up there, and just bites her and just walks off," he says.
"My heart is broken, my mind is broken, because as a mother, when I gave birth to her I prayed from that day forward, ‘I don’t want nobody to hurt you when Mom’s not around,’" Collins says.
"My worst fears came true as a mom,” she says. “It’s been horrible."
Now Collins says her once fearless little girl is met with monsters everywhere she turns
"She screams at night when she has to go to bed, because she’s scared of her dreams,” Collins says. “It's taken a lot of emotional toll on my daughter. She has changed a lot as a person since this incident has happened.”
Since the biting incident, Collins has been on a leave of absence from her nursing job. She and Camp are working on figuring out their child care options now. They are very hesitant to send their daughter back to any daycare facility.
Local 6 called Little’s 2 Big and actually went there in person, as well as their affiliated business, The Gold Standard Childcare in Murray, which also has faced allegations of giving children melatonin without parents’ consent. We were met at the door by the owner, who told us she had no comment.