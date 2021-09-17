PADUCAH- Masks in schools continue to be a hot-button issue Nationwide and locally. The McCracken County Board of Education heard both sides of the debate during their monthly meeting on Thursday. Despite being given the ability to choose whether or not to enforce masks following a bill from the Kentucky legislature, McCracken County will still require them in schools. During the meeting, one parent even donned a bee keeper's jacket while addressing the school board in an attempt to draw a parallel between the number of children killed by bee stings each year and requiring kids to wear masks in school.
Whether you're for masks or against them, the reality is they'll be universally required in McCracken County Schools. Superintendent Steve Carter is confident in the district's decision.
"I've received information from both directions. One thing that we've got to remember is the plan that we've had in place that the board approved August 19th has been effective," Carter said.
There are currently 58 students in the school district who have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, 142 students are quarantining.
"We've seen our number of positive cases, our number of quarantines, decrease over the past month," Carter said. "It's still higher than we want, but on the same token we recognize that this is a public health issue that public schools are trying to navigate through."
Carter says the school district has installed new air purification systems in classrooms to help circulate the air. He feels coupling that with COVID protocols will allow them to keep students safely in school.
"They want their students' in-person instruction five days a week and avoid hybrid schedules that we utilized last year, they want to avoid moving to all virtual," Carter said. "As long as we have staff and our student numbers can stay manageable we're going to do that."
The district is offering virtual learning this year. So far they've had 80 students be accepted for their virtual academy. Carter says about 32 high school students, 18 middle school students, and 30 elementary school students are signed up. Friday is the last day families can submit applications for virtual learning.