PADUCAH — After months of waiting and wondering, a new air service carrier is officially coming to Barkley Regional Airport.
We learned Tuesday that Contour Airlines is set to become the new carrier starting in December.
This comes after SkyWest Airlines announced its decision to pull out of Barkley and 29 other communities in March. The carrier will stay on until Contour steps in in December.
Right now, passengers are still connecting to Chicago, but that will all change through Contour. The new hub will be Charlotte, North Carolina.
For most passengers we spoke with, it's not the carrier that matters, as long as they have an airport close to home.
"It's the closest one," said Kent Bivens. "Not a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Nashville."
"It saves time, and who wants to drive two hours," said his daughter, Abbi.
For passengers, there will be no interruptions in service opportunities.
Besides the hub switch from Chicago to Charlotte, while SkyWest was affiliated with United Airlines, Contour is with American.
Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said passengers can expect great reliability with Contour.
"It will be a 50-seat jet, but with only 30 seats in it, so you will actually be able to sit in the seat and open up your laptop," said Rouleau. "They're going to have a mechanic based here, so if it's a minor problem, it won't be hours of delay. The other thing is they will have a dedicated aircraft for this airport."
He says Contour fares will average around $65 one way and have occasional Super Saver Fares as low as $19.
"Under the proposal, we are looking at a minimum of 12 flights a week," said Jay Matheny with the Barkley Regional Airport Airport Board of Directors.
He said passenger surveys shows people wanted a southern connection out of Paducah.
"We believe that flying south is going to provide opportunities," said Matheny. "With other carriers, they've experienced weather delays and other things in the past. Contour also has a great record of being on time."
Meanwhile, the new terminal will be finished next year. Paducah Mayor George Bray said that opens up even more possibilities.
"We know that people are interested in a flight to Nashville and other locations, and we are going to continue to look for those options," said Bray.
Some passengers told Local 6 they are sad to lose the direct connection to Chicago, but Barkley Regional directors hope passengers will eventually see the benefits of Contour Airlines.
If you already had travel plans set with SkyWest after December, according to the Department of Transportation, SkyWest is expected to notify all passengers with reservations after the termination date to help them with making alternative plans or provide funds.