MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After four years of planning and construction, the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal is open for business. It aims to make your travel experience better.
Air travelers weren’t the only people visiting the terminal on Wednesday. One couple came in, not to fly, but to just get a look at the new space.
As for passengers, their eyes were wide getting off the plane. They couldn't believe they were in Paducah's airport.
It’s the new front door to Paducah.
The first flights in Barkley Regional Airport's new terminal departed and landed at 7:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and at 1:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
"It's so clean. It's fresh, and it’s like a little ray of sunshine for Paducah I think," said Christa Allen.
She and her family were among the first passengers to land and set foot inside.
She called it a big improvement over the old terminal.
A sentiment we heard often: "Is this Paducah?"
Barkley Regional Airport Board Chair Jay Matheny said that was the goal.
"We like to think of this as just sort of the beginning. You know, I think that this is one of those moments that we've all been looking forward to. This new terminal has been a long time coming," said Matheny.
Another big focus is the passenger experience, from chargers on the chairs, to the comfort of the waiting area and overall cleanliness of the terminal.
The terminal even has a pet relief area.
Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau is proud that passengers so far are pleased.
"One gentleman I met this morning, he said this is the nicest airport he's ever been in, and so he's a frequent traveler, and it was a nice complement," he said.
"Once you land, you're home. So now, you have a much, much nicer home," he said.
Wednesday was what airport leaders called the terminal’s soft opening. There are a few last touches left for the interior. Car rental desks aren't finished yet, and they're waiting on some furniture for the lobby.
Rouleau said this is just the beginning of the airport's growth.
There are more projects ahead, including repairing the runway and improving the fuel farm.