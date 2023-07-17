PADUCAH, KY — A long journey: that's what members of the Kentucky National Guard started on Sunday morning as they took the first steps to their mission to Poland.
Red, white, and blue. These colors represent freedom and on Sunday, they mean so much more for one family, especially as their loved one is being deployed to Poland.
"It's always hard to see them when they leave but we're very proud of them in what they're doing for our country," said Faith Bratton, whose son-in-law is being deployed.
Lydia Bates, Bratton's granddaughter, is also proud of her uncle. "I'm glad he is able to do something that he is really wanting to do."
A procession led the way for the buses filled with Kentucky National Guard members, including fire and police departments along with KSP trailing behind the Patriot Guard.
Patriot Guard State Captain Dan Bondurant says this isn't his first time leading a procession like this and says this journey on the road is part of the mission to Poland.
"It's part of it and it's a life and they're part you know, they'll be going there at the transportation unit so they'll be going, working with logistics on that," said Bondurant.
He says events like these bring attention to what servicemen do for the country.
"You see a veteran, police, fire, first responder, thank them for their service," said Bondurant. "Fireman, he's risking his life to save your house, and this veteran is risking his life for your life and your freedom.
And for Faith Bratton, it's her son-in-law that's going abroad.
Her piece of advice for him?
"Be safe," said Bratton. "Just be very careful."
The procession escorted the guard on Highway 60 to 1-69 toward Princeton to Louisville.