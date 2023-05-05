MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — We've uncovered new details about ongoing security issues at a local school.
This is after two women entered Reidland Intermediate without permission through an unlatched door last month.
We filed an open records request about the incident.
In emails we just received, there are claims that a former school resource officer for McCracken County Schools attempted to alert staff that something like this could happen.
That alert came at the beginning of this school year.
On April 20, 2022, two women entered through a side door of Reidland Intermediate that was ajar.
The district says improperly installed weather stripping prevented the door from latching.
Campus police reported that the situation was handled quickly.
But, we've learned that wasn't the only time outside doors were left open or didn't latch.
Other incidents happened at least three weeks prior to the April 20 security scare, when installation of the weather stripping began.
An email from Ascendant Facility Partners, the energy savings company responsible for recommending the installation, references a previous door latching issue.
Additional emails we obtained show similar concerns long before that.
The unlatched door the women entered Reidland Intermediate through on April 20 wasn't the first door issue for the school.
An email sent the day after from Alec Golightly with Ascendant Facility Partners says, “Do you happen to know which door this is in front of the gym? Is it the same one that was having the problem last week?”
It also wasn't the last time a door was left ajar.
Just hours after the April 20 incident, District Media Specialist Kristin Sickling said this in an email.
“I just found a door in front of the gym open. I pulled it shut.”
An additional email from Ascendant sent April 21, this time from managing principal Russ Litsinger, reads that they had, “Been made aware of a few instances where doors have been periodically not been closing properly and we have been making efforts to correct these as we are made aware of them.”
In our open records request, WPSD requested documentation related to the maintenance and repair of doors dating back to Jan. 1, 2023.
McCracken County Schools failed to send those records.
Going back even earlier into this school year, emails from a concerned citizen say former district school resource officer, Kevin Carter, raised concerns about school safety at the beginning of the year.
“He was so frustrated with the staff at the school disregarding his opinion of the safety for the children- he basically predicted something like this or worse would or could happen,” the citizen said.
Carter resigned Sept. 2, 2022 and is now an SRO in Livingston County.
Local 6 reached out to Carter to confirm if safety concerns were the reason for his resignation.
We didn't receive a response.
As for the two women who entered the school without permission, they will not face criminal trespassing charges.
County Attorney Cade Foster says it's because of a lack of probable cause.
Local 6's Arriyonna Allen broke down why the county attorney says they couldn't prove the women were intentionally trespassing.
That report also details the current Reidland Intermediate SRO’s response immediately following the incident.