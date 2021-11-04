PADUCAH — If you've been eager to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19, the wait is almost over. Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
It could take a couple weeks before local pharmacies and health department get the child-size shots in stock. In the meantime, Dr. Jeffrey Mudd, a pediatrician with Baptist Health Paducah, hopes parents will talk to their child's pediatrician.
Kids 5 to 11 are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but it's going to take a couple of weeks for the doses to arrive locally. They won't be available to the Paducah area for at least a week. Kentucky and Illinois have announced plans for the pediatric vaccine, but Tennessee’s and Missouri’s governors haven't yet.
Right now, Mudd’s office is only offering vaccines for ages 12 to 17. But, the doctor said he's already talked with some parents who are curious about the vaccine for younger children.
"I've had many parents ask me my advice, what I would do if they were my children, regarding the vaccine. We talk about the benefits and pros and cons of the vaccine itself," said Mudd.
Mudd encourages parents to reach out to their child's doctor and to consider their options. He said he believes parents will feel more comfortable getting their child vaccinated in a pediatrician's office than in pharmacies or health departments.
"Receiving the COVID vaccine at our office makes perfect sense. Our providers here will give you the information regarding it. They're trusted people that most of our patients have known for years," said Mudd.
Mudd stressed the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
"It's been shown to be nearly 91% effective in preventing serious illness in children with COVID. Again, even though the risk is small, why not just reduce that risk even more?" said Mudd.
It could take a couple weeks before the vaccine is available at Baptist Health. Health departments in Kentucky have to wait for guidance from the state, so they won't be ready to give out the vaccine for ages 5 to 11 for at least another week.