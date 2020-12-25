Weather Alert

...Very Cold Wind Chills This Morning... The coldest air so far this winter has arrived, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Actual air temperatures are in the teens early this Christmas morning. The apparent temperature, or wind chill index, will fall slightly below zero for a few hours north of a line from Cape Girardeau Missouri to Owensboro Kentucky. Further south, wind chills will fall as low as zero to 5 above. Remember to dress in layers and cover your head and hands. Provide proper shelter for pets and farm animals.