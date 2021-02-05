WEST KENTUCKY — Vaccines are trickling down from the state of Kentucky to health departments in the Local 6 area, which means a game plan is needed for dividing those vaccines out among counties.
The Purchase District Health Department will receive 500 vaccines next week. It will divide the vaccines between McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, and Hickman counties.
Health Director Kent Koster said vaccine allocation is based on the population size of counties. However, that will not work for the Purchase District.
"We have regional vaccination sites located in McCracken County, so taking that in consideration, you know, and some conversations that I've had with some of the judges," said Koster. "We're, I'm, proposing an increase to that, so we're just trying to work through that to get a happy medium."
The Pennyrile District Health Department will receive 500 doses every week for three weeks.
Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon, and Trigg counties will get 100 doses a week.
Health Education & Community Outreach Coordinator Grace Donaldson said the Pennyrile District Health Department is still working on the dates and times for next week's vaccinations.
"We've been vaccinating for quite a while. You never know exactly how many doses the state is going to send until the last minute," said Donaldson. "So, it is very hard to plan, but we do the best we can. We try to plan in advance and have our teams in place, and we receive the vaccine we just start vaccinating as soon as possible."
The Purchase District Health Department does not know the exact number of vaccines each county will get.
Koster said the department is transporting the vaccines to its local health centers on Monday.
"Whatever is allocated to each health department will need to be used by Sunday of that week, is what Dr. Stack told us," said Koster. "We want you to have a target, utilizing 90% of that in the week that you receive it, but if you can do better than that, please do."
For those 70 and up interested in getting the vaccine, health departments in the Pennyrile District will notify you when more doses are available.
If you would like to sign up, call your local health department, and they will take your information down for their contact list.
"They can call us, and we can add them to a list. This does not mean that they will receive an appointment at that time," said Donaldson. "As we receive more vaccines, we will call people from that list and schedule an appointment for them."
Donaldson said if they do not pick up, they are likely tied up with other calls. She advises to continue calling them throughout their business hours.
The numbers for health departments in Pennyrile District Health Departments:
Caldwell County Health Department - 270-365-6571
Crittenden County Health Department - 270-965-5215
Livingston County Health Department - 270-928-2193
Lyon County Health Department - 270-388-9763
Trigg County Health Department - 270-522-8121
Pennyrile District Health Department- 270-365-6505