PADUCAH — Because of Hurricane Ian, people are rethinking their vacation plans to travel to Florida.
A Mayfield woman tells Local 6 she feels like she's avoided two natural disasters.
She was planning on going to Florida this week, but decided to change her plans after monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian. And as a Mayfield resident, she says she feels lucky, because the December 2021 tornado outbreak missed her family and her home, too.
Jennifer Gibson was planning on a trip to Florida to celebrate her friend's 40th birthday.
"We were going to Jacksonville," Gibson says. "We had rented a home in Ponte Vedra just south of Jacksonville, had everything planned out — dinner reservation, day trips — and we were looking very forward to it."
But with Hurricane Ian moving across Florida, Gibson and her friends changed course.
"During the weekend, we started watching it a lot more closely," Gibson says. "We wanted to wait. There were a lot of variables. People kept saying "We can't tell. We can't tell. It's too early." Some kind of waited 'til the very last minute until we had to cancel."
For travelers like Gibson, travel agents say it's important to look ahead and read the fine print when making plans.
"I always like to call it 'protect your investment,' and that happens when you book the trip," travel agent Terry Reeves says. "You find out from the vendor — whether it's a hotel, Vrbo, whether it's a cruise ship or whatever — you find out what the cancellation fees are. You find out what the penalties are for having to cancel and what happens if something like a hurricane happens."
When it comes to natural disasters like Ian, agents say follow Gibson's lead: Monitor weather forecasts for your planned destination closely.
Gibson rescheduled her plans, and now she and her friends are going to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the birthday celebration.
Travel agents also say to make sure you're communicating consistently with your airlines and lodging locations if you expect any disruption because of the weather.