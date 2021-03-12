PADUCAH — We've heard from many viewers in Paducah who say they still can't schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Kentucky has moved into phase 1C of its vaccination plan, but which groups in that phase can get appointments varies from provider to provider.
The Purchase District Health Department announced Wednesday that the two mass vaccination sites in Paducah will soon be expanding who can get appointments. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is the first to expand to Kentucky's phase 1C, but not to everyone in 1C. The hospital will only expand to people 60 and older.
Phase 1C includes people 60 and older, along with people ages 16 and older with medical conditions that can put them at risk, and essential workers. We reached out to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital to find out why they're limiting the 1C group. Mercy Health Public Relations Director, Nanette Bentley, did not return our calls, but did correspond through email with a Local 6 executive producer.
"We are currently scheduling the 1C 60+ population, as it says in the announcement. This is based on our interpretation of the state’s guidance for this phase of vaccination and to ensure we had vaccines available for this population," said Bentley through email.
The state of Kentucky specifically defines 1C as people 60 and older, 16 and older at high risk, and essential workers. But, the state does encourage vaccination sites to prioritize people ages 60 and older, because they face a higher risk of death from the virus.
Down the road in the Pennyrile District, everyone in phase 1C can register for vaccine appointments.
"We are working on the entirety of 1C as recommended by the CDC," says Grace Donaldson with the Pennyrile District Health Department.
The Pennyrile District Health Department has cleared almost everyone in the 1A and 1B that's on the department's waiting list.
"I think just having the vaccine a little earlier and us just having a plan before we got the vaccine and distributing it as soon as possible has allowed us to really work our way through as many people as we have," says Donaldson.
Paducah's other mass vaccination site, Baptist Health Paducah, is set to begin accepting appointments for people in 1C on Monday. The hospital says it will accept appointments for everyone in the category, but will prioritize people over the age of 60 first.
It's unclear when Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital will expand vaccinations for everyone in 1C. Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that vaccination sites should be able to expand categories as more doses becomes available.