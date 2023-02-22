Nationwide, 5.7% of physicians nationwide are Black, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. That doesn't reflect the nation's population, which is 12.1% African American.
What does diversity look like at hospitals in our area? Human resources directors say right now recruiting for hospitals in general can be difficult.
Leaders tell us they're striving for diversity among their staff. The dean of a local medical school says he believes that may be reflective of the even bigger problem of systemic racism.
Years and years of experience and training all lead up to a profession in the medical field. For people of color, there are extra hurdles to overcome.
At Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 11.7% of the doctors belong to racial minorities.
"We have had several diverse candidates that we have interviewed over the last few years and continue to see more that are actually interested," Murray-Calloway County Hospital Human Resources Director Kim Lindsey says.
Nationwide, physicians who are people of color are underrepresented in medicine.
There are varying percentages of minority groups when it comes to physicians nationwide. Across the country, 20.6% of physicians are Asian while 6.9% are Hispanic, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The Southern Illinois University School of Medicine says it's working to incorporate more diversity and to combat issues connected to systemic racism.
That can be related to factors like growing up in an environment discourages professional achievement or having a lower socioeconomic background.
Currently, 12% of students at the SIU School of Medicine are African American.
The school is in the 86th percentile for diversity among medical colleges in the U.S.
"We very intentionally support these students so that they grow as physicians and that they are able to graduate and meet all of their testing requirements," says Dr. Jerry Kruse, the dean and provost of the SIU School of Medicine.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital is working toward diversifying its staff. The hospital hopes to bring in and retain doctors who are people of color.
"We strive to have more diversity within the organization, but again sometimes that's pretty difficult, number one, to recruit physicians in general, and then also looking at it has to be the right individual physician that are diverse that want to come into the area," Lindsey says.
Local 6 also reached out to several other hospitals in our coverage area, including Baptist Health Paducah, Massac Memorial Hospital and Marshall County Hospital. However, we weren't able to get specific data from them about their hospitals' demographic numbers.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital gave us a statement, but did not provide specific numbers. The hospital's statement reads: "Mercy Health is committed to equity in health care. We frequently examine hiring, promotion and retention practices to ensure diversity and inclusion within our provider network."