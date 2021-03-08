MARSHALL COUNTY, KY - People typically don't choose to jump into Kentucky Lake in early March, but on Saturday they did. It was all a part of the annual West Kentucky Polar Plunge and 5K.
"What we do here is absolutely priceless," says Chuck Williams.
Williams is a volunteer with the Murray Calloway County Special Olympics. The polar plunge is the primary fundraiser for the West Kentucky Special Olympics.
"It's truly life changing, life altering," says Williams, "It's vital to individuals with intellectual disabilities to give them an opportunity to get out, enjoy some sunshine, some fresh air," says Williams.
Harli Hanisch is a special olympic athlete from Marshall County.
"I shoot hoops," says Hanisch.
Special Olympics gives Hanisch a place to socialize and belong.
Williams got in on the plunge himself. He says it's well worth the few minuets of cold in the water.
"I always tell people that I get a much greater blessing of helping out than I suspect the athletes do from my participation," says Williams.
The goal was to raise $45,000 this year. Williams said going into Saturday they had already surpassed their goal, and had raised more than $60,000.
If you didn't get a chance to participate in the polar plunge you can still donate to Special Olympics. Click here to donate.