Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and Gallatin Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Lower Ohio River. Slow rises will continue, until crests begin Wednesday and Thursday. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Monday, March 15. * At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 42.8 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&