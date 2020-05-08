FRANKFORT, KY -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced restaurants, movie theaters, fitness centers, campgrounds, child care and some youth sports are a part of phase 2 of reopening the state.
Restaurants are scheduled to be allowed to reopen at a limited capacity May 22.
During Thursday's daily briefing, Beshear laid out some guidelines restaurants must follow in order to reopen.
Restaurants may only open at 33% capacity on May 22. However, restaurants can run at an unlimited capacity outdoors, as long as they can space out the tables far enough to meet social distancing guidelines.
June 1 is the intended reopening date for movie theaters and fitness centers. Campgrounds can reopen June 11, and June 15 is the goal for child care centers with reduced capacity and low-touch outdoor youth sports.
Beshear says reopening bars with limitations and getting in groups of 50 people or less is slated to be in phase 3 in July. He says these dates can change based on changing COVID-19 cases.
The governor also talked about testing expansion throughout the state. Beshear announced a partnership with First Care Clinics to expand testing at their Kentucky locations including in Hopkinsville and Madisonville. Beshear says testing will be available seven days a week and will be free for employers and employees.
Beshear stressed the importance of looking out for one another and not taking advantage of one another. Callers have reported scammers are threatening to disconnect services without immediate payment. The Kentucky Public Service Commission has ordered a halt in disconnection for non-payments or late payments throughout the pandemic.
Anyone who suspects a scamming attempt should contact their utility company and the fill out a form on the Attorney General Office's website. You can also call the Consumer Protection Hotline at (888) 432-9257.
Kentucky has a total of 6,128 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of 208 cases from Wednesday. Beshear also reported 11 new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 294.At least 2,177 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Beshear announced more than $22.9 million for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Here's the breakdown of funding for specific transit services: