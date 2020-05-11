FRANKFORT, KY -- Phase 1 of reopening in Kentucky starts Monday. During Friday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the requirements for businesses eligible to reopen in phase 1.
Beshear also announced government offices and agencies can reopen May 18 and funeral homes can reopen May 20.
Phase 1 starts May 11 with manufacturing, construction and vehicle or vessel dealerships, horse racing venues and pet grooming and boarding businesses reopening. Professional services may also resume at 50%.
Next is the government agencies and offices reopening May 18.
On May 20, retail businesses and houses of worship may reopen along with funeral homes. Wrapping up phase 1 is the reopening of barber shops, salons and cosmetology businesses May 25. Gatherings of 10 people or less will also be allowed to resume that day.
“I believe that the healthiest economy coming out of COVID-19 is going to be the one that can keep the virus contained while they successfully reopen,” Gov. Beshear said.
To see the full plan for phase 1 of reopening Kentucky, click here.
As the state moves closer to reopening, the state says they are still working to protect those on the front lines.
Public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced Kentucky hospitals will be using the Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System for N95 masks. The system will allow health care workers to reuse N95 masks up to 20 times without degrading filter performance.
In addtiion, the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) announced a new long-term care testing strategy for all long-term care facilities in partnership with Norton Healthcare.
KDPH says all facilities will be risk-stratified based on eight metrics. Surveillance tests will be available for all residents and staff. Facilities will also receive guidance for pre-planning, testing, post-testing and follow-up.
Kentucky has a total of 6,288 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. 176 of those cases were newly confirmed on Friday. Four new deaths were also reporting, bringing the state's death toll to 298.
Beshear says at least 2,266 people have recovered from COVID-19.