PADUCAH, Ky. - Pickleball is widely known as the "fastest growing sport in America."
That sport has become a staple close to home. That's evident by the massive turnout this weekend for a local pickleball tournament.
Nearly 200 people came out to participate in the Baird Private Wealth West Kentucky Pickleball Tournament.
It was the first tournament put on by the West Kentucky Pickleball Club, and held at the Paducah Expo Center.
It featured players from six different states, including former North Carolina basketball star Tyler Hansbrough.
West Kentucky pickleball president Mike Rogers said the event was a success.