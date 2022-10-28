PADUCAH — Leaders in Paducah and McCracken County discussed Senate Bill 90 on Thursday afternoon. A pilot program in the works for McCracken County is based on that bill, which aims to reduce recidivism rates among people with mental health issues.
In the criminal justice system, recidivism refers to a pattern of behavior in which a person finds themselves charged with another crime or re-incarcerated after being released from jail or prison.
The bill gives eligible people the opportunity to receive treatment for behavioral health disorders instead of being incarcerated.
According to 2019 data, there are more than 360 people in McCracken County who are eligible for the program.
McCracken is one of 11 counties participating in the pilot program.
"It's going to take collaborative partnerships in order to pull this off," Dr. Tonika East said.
She's helping to spearhead the pilot program in McCracken County based on Senate Bill 90.
It's an educational program where eligible people will receive treatment for their mental health disorders instead of incarceration. Successful completion of the program will result in dismissal of criminal charges.
Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Boaz said the goal for McCracken County is to protect the public and keep people from reoffending.
"With that comes the hard work of trying to make sure that, statistically, we're doing what we need to, because we can talk all we want to, but unless we got the numbers to back it up, we're really not doing anything," said Boaz.
Leaders say it's going to take a variety of avenues to help solve recidivism, including employment, housing, mental health support, medication and vocational counseling.
It's all dependent on educating people in the program.
"I'm optimistic that if we can get them to discipline themselves into an educational system, that hopefully that will lead into other parts of their lives," said Boaz.
Expungement is a motivating factor for people to participate. That's when charges or convictions are wiped from someone's record.
But leaders say participants have to put in the effort in the program to receive expungement.
"The goal is to have this record expunged, right?" said East. "That's the carrot that we're dangling over them, but they're going to have to accept some type of ownership."
Through the work of partnerships and collaboration, leaders hope to reduce the rate of recidivism in the county.
East said there are several qualifications people have to meet to participate in the program.
You have to be 18 years and older, committed a class D felony or misdemeanor and have a qualifying mental health disorder.
Senate Bill 90 passed in March 2022 and was signed into law by the governor in April.