PADUCAH — Playgrounds will reopen Friday in Paducah's parks — with new rules in place because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Paducah's playgrounds closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. Playgrounds — including the fitness equipment area in the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park — will reopen July 3, under new rules limiting capacity and with social distancing guidelines in place.
The maximum capacity of each playground and other rules will be posted on signs at each playground, according to a city news release sent Thursday.
The city says the maximum capacity at each playground is based on square footage and state social distancing guidelines. The maximum number of people allowed at one time includes the children playing and the adults who will be supervising them. "For example, the large Boundless playground at Noble Park has a maximum capacity of 129 people while the much smaller playground at Keiler Park on Broadway has a maximum capacity of 37 people," Assistant Parks & Recreation Director Amie Clark explains in the news release.
The city says crews will disinfect the playgrounds early in the morning, when the weather allows them to. The city advises parents and guardians to make sure playground equipment is dry before allowing children to play on it. The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department also advises adults and children ages 2 and up to wear face coverings at the playground, and for everyone to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people not in their household and wash and sanitize their hands frequently.
The city also advises people to stay home if they feel sick or if anyone in their family feels sick. "I also encourage families to discuss with children how to play safely so that they can interact with other children while maintaining social distancing," Clark says.
City playgrounds will be open each day from 10 a.m. to sunset.