MAYFIELD, KY — A 15-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy who were reported missing in Mayfield after they were last seen on Halloween have been found and are safe Tuesday night, police say.
The boy, 10-year-old Zion McClendon, was reported missing after police say he was separated from a group of trick-or-treaters Monday night. When she was reported missing, 15-year-old Aerial Holmes, had last been seen before trick-or-treating time on Monday.
Thankfully, police have announced Tuesday evening that both children have been located, and officers are reuniting them with their respective families.
Police did not share details about where the children were when they were found.