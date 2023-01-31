METROPOLIS, IL — Tyre Nichols, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd: their deaths at the hands of police and others like them have created ripple effects nationwide.
A local police chief says the impact of those cases contributes to the struggles other police departments face.
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse said those deaths have contributed to a more than 75% drop in people applying for jobs with the department.
In Metropolis, Illinois, police are driving through the community on patrol. It's a typical responsibility for a police officer, but following deadly incidents like Tyre Nichols’ death, it’s becoming harder to find able-bodied people to fill officer positions.
"It takes a lot to do this job. It takes a lot of thick skin," said Masse. "It takes a lot of dedication. The ones that are doing the job for a good pension and a good paycheck usually weed out within a few years if they do make it through the process."
Masse said right now, police departments throughout the country are taking a hit.
Public perception of police has become more negative, which leads to fewer people applying to work as officers.
"Historically, you lose so much percent during the background investigation," said Masse. "You lose so much during the physical, physical agility, so hopefully we'll get one out of that list."
Masse said a big way police departments can help alleviate the issue is to engage with people in the community, especially as small-town officers. That helps to create a more positive outlook on the profession.
"People would come to the door, you know, on days off and stuff to ask a question or have a concern or need directions, you now, and somehow they knew where I was at," said Masse. "Comes with the territory."
For now, Masse said the department is struggling to find applicants to fill open positions, including the most recent application process.
"But did some people not show up to the testing because of it?" said Masse. "I don't know. They don't tell us. They just don't show, so maybe. It doesn't help."
Masse said in 2012, there were 18 applicants for open positions at the police department.
There were only three for the most recent applicant pool.
Masse said the police department helps run several community events, including a trunk or treat event during the Halloween season.
He said it's important as a police officer to participate locally to maintain relationships in the community.