PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department has confirmed the genders and the ages of the victims of the shooting that occurred on Sunday morning at the WC Young Community Center.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday outside the center, where a prom after party was being held. The first call came to Paducah Police at 1:10 a.m., and the first officers arrived on the scene at 1:13 a.m.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird confirmed that of the four victims, two were males and two were females. One male was 20 and the other 17. One female was 18 and the other 14. The names of the victims have not been released because the investigation is still ongoing.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the community center, and police say there were two shooters using handguns. Police have not confirmed how many rounds were shot or the exact guns that were used.
"We believe that we there were two people shooting at each other, which is what caused some of the injuries to the other, some of the individuals that were there. We believe that they were hit by a gunshot or by shrapnel by some of the rounds. Evidence at the scene indicated that there were some bullets that hit and may have ricocheted off, and we believe that based on the injuries that some of the people sustained that they were hit by shrapnel," said Laird.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney James Mills said with any shooting, some degree of assault charges will be filed. Normally the charges are felonies, which would result in anywhere between five and 20 years in prison if the person is convicted. The charges will also vary if the suspect is a juvenile or an adult.
Detectives are currently working to recover the surveillance footage in the area in search of the suspects.
The Paducah police detectives have been working since the shooting happened on Sunday.
No suspects are currently in custody. If you have any information about what happened, call Paducah Police at 270-44-8550.