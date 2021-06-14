PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting on Elmdale Road between Highland Boulevard and Glennwood Drive. Deputies say no one was injured and officers were still on scene as of 10:50 p.m.
Neighbors told WPSD they heard something that sounded like fireworks just around 8:30 p.m. Paducah Police helped sheriff deputies block off parts of the road to secure the scene.
The shooting happened about one hour after a vigil was held for a man shot at the intersection of Jameswood Drive and Elmdale Road.
Thursday afternoon, 28-year-old Thomas Willett was shot at the intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive. He was taken to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, where he later died because of his injuries.
Paducah Police have named a suspect in the shooting death Willett. They are actively searching for 20-year-old Khalil A. Griffin, of Murray. He faces a murder charge in the Thursday shooting.
Police have already arrested and charged Justin C. Wells with complicity to murder in connection to Thursday's deadly shooting in the Jameswood Drive area of Paducah.
Sunday night's shooting makes for the 6th shooting in the Paducah area in the past two weeks.